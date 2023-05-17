Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.01

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
