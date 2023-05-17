HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,060.19

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,060.19 ($25.81) and traded as high as GBX 2,176.19 ($27.26). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,170 ($27.18), with a volume of 125,710 shares.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a quick ratio of 143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 738.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,061.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,177.38.

Insider Activity

In other HarbourVest Global Private Equity news, insider Anulika Ajufo bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,087 ($26.14) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.46 ($25,045.05). Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Featured Stories

