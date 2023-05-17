Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $92.56.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,437,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

