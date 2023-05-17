HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.85). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.13) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

FDMT stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $595.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 3,436.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,995 shares of company stock worth $595,854. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

