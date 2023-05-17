HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,031 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $29,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 286,656 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 8.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $13,101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.38. 585,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.