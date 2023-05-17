Head to Head Contrast: Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) vs. Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Satellogic and Maxar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxar Technologies 1 6 3 0 2.20

Maxar Technologies has a consensus target price of $43.22, indicating a potential downside of 18.43%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than Satellogic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

15.6% of Satellogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Satellogic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Satellogic and Maxar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $6.01 million 31.75 -$36.64 million N/A N/A Maxar Technologies $1.62 billion 2.47 -$150.00 million ($2.12) -25.00

Satellogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Satellogic has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxar Technologies has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Satellogic and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies -9.35% -4.45% -1.42%

Summary

Satellogic beats Maxar Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions. Its solutions include satellite access, geospatial foundation, precision mapping, on-demand intelligence, and geospatial services. It serves U.S. and international government agencies, and enterprise customer verticals. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space-based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

