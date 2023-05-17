Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,838.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 818,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

