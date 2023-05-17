Hedera Trading Down 0.3% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $17.03 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00055343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001071 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,348,839,344 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,348,839,343.837154 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05279077 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $14,026,272.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

