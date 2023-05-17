Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.60.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Helen of Troy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $208.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.
