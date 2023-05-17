Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,897,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 16.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 57.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,710,000 after purchasing an additional 325,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $22,832,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 184,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $208.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.