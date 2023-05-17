HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.07 Per Share

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HICL Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HICL stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 151.60 ($1.90). 2,714,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.83. HICL Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 138.89 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.39 ($2.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.32 and a beta of 0.21.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

