HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.07 Per Share

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HICL Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of HICL stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 151.60 ($1.90). 2,714,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.83. HICL Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 138.89 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.39 ($2.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.32 and a beta of 0.21.
About HICL Infrastructure
Further Reading
