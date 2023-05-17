Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of HGV traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.