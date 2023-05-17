HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Up 5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.24 and last traded at C$4.23. Approximately 319,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 464,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$68,750.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.