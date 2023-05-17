Horizen Trading Up 0.5% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.36 or 0.00031208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $114.55 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00124479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00047181 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,694,594 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

