Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,656,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 205,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $105.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

