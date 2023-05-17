Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 3,100 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $376.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

