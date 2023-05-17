Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,380,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $24,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,927,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 343,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

