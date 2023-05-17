HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.6 %

HubSpot stock traded up $12.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.68. The company had a trading volume of 423,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.62. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $487.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -164.25 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

