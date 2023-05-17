Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HDSN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

