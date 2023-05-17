Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.63

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.63 and traded as low as $8.50. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 309,116 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDSN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $389.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 44.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

