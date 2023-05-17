Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s previous close.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Hummingbird Resources stock remained flat at GBX 17 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26). The stock has a market cap of £101.42 million, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Hummingbird Resources

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Thomas Hill purchased 83,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,667.12 ($8,351.65). 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.