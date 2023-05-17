IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $31,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $44,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $491.93 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.66.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

