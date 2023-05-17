IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin Sells 10,000 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IES Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of IESC stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. 43,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Get IES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IES Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IES by 251.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.