iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading Down 12%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) traded down 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. 12,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 8,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

iFabric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$33.33 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iFabric Company Profile

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

