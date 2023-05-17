IMC Chicago LLC Buys 2,733 Shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 3.64% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UXI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $793,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

UXI opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

