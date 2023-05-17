IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:AAPU)

IMC Chicago LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:AAPU – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

AAPU stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

