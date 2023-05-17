IMC Chicago LLC Sells 7,225 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.59% of ProShares UltraShort Silver worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 107,306 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Trading Up 2.7 %

ZSL stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Profile

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

