Immutable X One Day Volume Reaches $20.57 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $450.22 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

