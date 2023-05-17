Immutable X Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $447.81 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002872 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $447.81 million and approximately $22.66 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

