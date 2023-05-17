Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $790.82

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 790.82 ($9.91) and traded as high as GBX 851 ($10.66). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 836 ($10.47), with a volume of 71,250 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.53) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Impax Asset Management Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,900.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 791.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 772.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

About Impax Asset Management Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,511.63%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

