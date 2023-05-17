Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $420,000 Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 61.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,564,000 after buying an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 532.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 649,035 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,630,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after buying an additional 534,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $13,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $38.86.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.