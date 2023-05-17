Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 216 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in New Relic were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in New Relic by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $573,813.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,388 shares of company stock worth $29,308,911. Insiders own 21.00% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Shares of NEWR opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

