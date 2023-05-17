Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 255 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,470. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

