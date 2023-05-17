Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as low as C$1.93. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 10,658 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$52.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16.
About Indigo Books & Music
Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.
