Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:IFSUF opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA engages in the provision of electronic communication infrastructure services. It also engages in the hosting of equipment for radio transmission, telecommunications, and television and radio signal distribution. The company was founded on January 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.