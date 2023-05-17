Ingenta (LON:ING) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.37). 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.92 million, a P/E ratio of 995.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

