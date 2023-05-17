Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Compass Point

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Compass Point to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.59% from the company’s current price.

IIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $137.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

