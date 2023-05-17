Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Compass Point

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Compass Point to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.59% from the company’s current price.
IIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.
Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance
NYSE:IIPR opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $137.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
