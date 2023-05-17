Insider Buying: Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Purchases 8,970 Shares of Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 8,970 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $45,208.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,088,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,805,117.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 32,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $111.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.