Insider Selling: Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CFO Sells 12,495 Shares of Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) CFO Kirsten Hoover sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Acacia Research stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,280. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 75.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Acacia Research by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 126.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 803,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 706.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 532,301 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 108.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 460,717 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

