Insider Selling: Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CFO Sells 12,495 Shares of Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) CFO Kirsten Hoover sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Acacia Research Price Performance
Acacia Research stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,280. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 75.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.
