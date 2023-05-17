Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $594,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,327.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00.

agilon health Stock Up 0.4 %

AGL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. 11,641,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.13. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $689.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.32 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,901 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

