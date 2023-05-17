Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 63,339 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,380. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

