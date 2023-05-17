Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Sells 16,668 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $193,515.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,156,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,015.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Coursera Price Performance
Shares of COUR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,279. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on COUR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
