Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Sells 16,668 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $193,515.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,156,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,015.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,279. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

