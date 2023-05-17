Insider Selling: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

MBINN traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 31,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,057. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

