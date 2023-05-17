Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 17th, Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,091. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Barclays boosted their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after buying an additional 940,926 shares during the period. No Street GP LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.3% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,841,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after buying an additional 216,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after buying an additional 150,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

