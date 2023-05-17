Insider Selling: Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Sells 11,700 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ST traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,865,000 after purchasing an additional 285,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,957,000 after purchasing an additional 664,456 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,957,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,826,000 after purchasing an additional 147,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

