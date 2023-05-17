Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $295.76

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $295.76 and last traded at $295.76, with a volume of 206332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.30.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,148. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $85,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212,406 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,676,000 after acquiring an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.