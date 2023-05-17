Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,459 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.47% of Insulet worth $96,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 652.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 298,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,549,000 after purchasing an additional 259,089 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,723,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after buying an additional 81,165 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $319.87 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $187.07 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

