Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Down 2.9%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $319.80 and last traded at $320.53. Approximately 161,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 727,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insulet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,275,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

