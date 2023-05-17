Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Trading Down 3.4%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 1,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAUGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insurance Australia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insurance Australia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.30%.

(Get Rating)

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.