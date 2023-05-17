Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 10,750 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in APA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.