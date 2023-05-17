Intech Investment Management LLC Has $17.77 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,541 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 346,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

